Islamic Center of Japan, Tokyo Mosque Host Program to Welcome Non-Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Center of Japan, in cooperation with Tokyo Mosque, held an Open Mosque program to welcome non-Muslims to the place of worship.

According to the Muslimsaroundtheworld website, the program was organized with the aim of presenting a correct image of Islam and providing an opportunity for the real experience of attending a mosque with the broad participation of non-Muslims.

The Mosque Open Day is held periodically, once every two months, and gives visitors the opportunity to learn about the religion of Islam from direct sources and by observing Islamic rituals, and to freely ask their questions in order to strengthen their understanding of Islam and prevent misconceptions about the religion.

Participants in this program spend a full day inside the mosque, interacting with Muslims in an atmosphere of dialogue and respect, and learning about Islamic etiquette and prayer.

The aim of this initiative is to present a true picture of Islam, free from false stereotypes, through direct questions and answers in a real way.



The latest program was accompanied by an opening speech by Sheikh Salman Sujimoto, Imam of the Tashiba Islamic Cultural Center, in which he focused on the scientific miracle of the Quran and explained the connection between the text of the Quran and scientific facts.

The Mosque Open Day has a positive effect on correcting participants’ inaccurate beliefs about Islam and helps non-Muslims to understand the religion in a relaxed and conversational atmosphere, close to reality.

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