Hind Rajab Foundation files criminal complaint against Israeli minister Sa'ar in Slovenia

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has lodged a criminal complaint in Slovenia against Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar over his involvement in the war crimes and genocide committed in the Gaza Strip, ahead of his upcoming visit to Ljubljana.

On Monday, the HRF said it filed the complaint with the Ljubljana District Prosecutor’s Office and police.

According to the complaint, Sa’ar bears criminal responsibility for several actions during Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, including the attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north of the strip between October 8 and December 27, 2024, and the abduction and continued detention of the hospital’s director, Dr. Hossam Abu Safiyeh.

The HRF noted that Sa’ar was also involved in the destruction and occupation of Gaza, the mass displacement of civilians and the restrictions on the entry of food, water, fuel and medical supplies into the strip.

The complaint invokes Slovenian law and international legal instruments, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and the UN Convention against Torture, the pro-Palestinian NGO said.

The complaint comes as Sa’ar is expected to participate in the opening of a new Israeli embassy in Ljubljana this week, the HRF cited information provided by the Movement for the Rights of Palestinians, a Slovenian social initiative and solidarity group, as saying.

The NGO urged Slovenian authorities to take steps to ensure Sa’ar cannot use diplomatic status to avoid accountability.

“No official, no matter how senior, stands above the law,” HRF Director General Dyab Abou Jahjah said in a statement, calling on Slovenian authorities to investigate those responsible for crimes against Palestinians.

The HRF filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Sa’ar, seeking a warrant for his arrest for “war crimes and crimes against humanity” committed during Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, ahead of his visit to Brussels in February 2025. In April last year, the organization also filed a request for an arrest warrant for the Israeli foreign minister during his visit to the UK.

The complaints form part of HRF’s broader legal effort to expose and pursue responsibility for war crimes committed during Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The Foundation is named after five-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed by the Israeli occupation forces.

Hind was killed after the vehicle carrying her family came under intense fire as they attempted to flee Gaza City amid an Israeli military advance in northern Gaza during the Israeli regime’s war of genocide on the strip.

She later became the focus of international attention after making a desperate, hours-long emergency call to the Palestinian Red Crescent on January 29, 2024.

Her body was recovered days later inside the bullet-riddled vehicle alongside six relatives. Two Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics, who had been dispatched to rescue her, were also killed.

Since the Israeli regime launched its genocidal assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023, it has killed at least 73,658 Palestinians and wounded 174,622 others.

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