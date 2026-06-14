‘Hind Rajab World Cup Jerseys’ Launched to Spotlight Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis

ABNA24 - A new collection of sports jerseys titled "Hind Rajab World Cup Jerseys" has been officially unveiled. The collection was designed and produced with the approval of the mother of Hind Rajab, the martyred Palestinian child.

The launch of the collection was deliberately timed to coincide with the opening day of the FIFA World Cup competition.

The organizers of the initiative said its purpose is to draw global public attention to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian people.

According to the organizers, all proceeds from the sale of the collection will be donated to Hind Rajab’s immediate family as well as humanitarian organizations operating inside the Gaza Strip.

Hind Rajab was martyred on January 29, 2024, in Gaza City's Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, when the vehicle carrying her and six members of her family came under Israeli tank fire.

The six-year-old Palestinian girl became a symbol of the suffering of Gaza's children after surviving an Israeli attack that left her trapped inside a vehicle with her family. During a phone call with the Palestine Red Crescent Society, she pleaded for help for more than an hour.

Her trembling voice, repeatedly saying, “I’m scared, I want to stay alive,” was heard around the world. But before rescuers could reach her, the ambulance sent to save her was also struck, martyring the rescue team. Shortly afterward, Hind's life was cut short when Israeli forces opened fire on the vehicle.



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