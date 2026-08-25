AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of Nigeria's Islamic Movement Tells Students to Seek Knowledge with Divine Intent, Says Science and Scholarship Are Pillars of National Strength and Resistance.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), has called on young students to devote themselves to acquiring beneficial knowledge, emphasizing that learning pursued with pure intention serves as an act of worship and a cornerstone of societal progress.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) for primary and secondary school students in Abuja on Sunday, the prominent cleric underscored the importance of intellectual development and spiritual formation for the younger generation.

The IVC program, organized by the academic forum of the Islamic Movement during the school holidays, brings together students from across Nigeria for educational and moral training.

A Program Beyond the Classroom

Sheikh Zakzaky described the IVC as a vital opportunity for the nurturing and preparation of children and adolescents, stressing that its objective extends beyond conventional schooling.

"The aim of this program is not merely to teach school subjects," he said. "Efforts are made to reform the thinking and worldview of students so that they can reason correctly, understand religion properly, and comprehend its teachings."

He highlighted the importance of cultivating the intellect from an early age, stating that "the human mind must be kept alive and active through sound and constructive thought."

"Students must take advantage of their teenage years to acquire knowledge and strengthen their intellectual capacities," Sheikh Zakzaky said.

Intention as the Foundation of Learning

The leader of the Islamic Movement emphasized that the intention behind seeking knowledge is of paramount importance, urging students to pursue learning for the sake of God and in service to their communities.

"Any knowledge that benefits humanity in this world and the hereafter, and brings benefit to society, is considered an act of worship if acquired with divine intention," he declared.

Sheikh Zakzaky cited medicine and public health, agriculture, the sciences, transportation, and other beneficial fields as examples of disciplines that serve the greater good when pursued with the right intention.

The Iranian Model: Knowledge as Power

Turning to the global stage, Sheikh Zakzaky pointed to the Islamic Republic of Iran as a living example of how knowledge translates into national strength and resilience.

"Knowledge has been one of the key factors in the progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its power under current conditions," he said. "Science and scholarship have played a significant role in Iran's capabilities and its steadfastness in the face of existing challenges."

The remarks reflect a broader theme in Sheikh Zakzaky's teachings: that Muslim societies must invest in education and scientific advancement to break free from dependence on Western powers and chart their own course toward dignity and self-sufficiency.

A Call to Action

In his concluding remarks, Sheikh Zakzaky called on students to intensify their efforts in acquiring knowledge that benefits both themselves and their communities, stressing the need to apply learning to address society's pressing challenges.

"Students must strive harder to acquire beneficial knowledge for themselves and their society," he urged. "They must use knowledge to find solutions to the problems and needs of their communities."

The IVC gathering in Abuja, which draws hundreds of young participants each year, has become a cornerstone of the Islamic Movement's educational outreach, reflecting its commitment to raising a generation equipped with both spiritual values and practical skills.

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