Palestinian martyred, two wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza

ABNA24 - A Palestinian civilian was martyred and two others were injured in fresh Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Saturday, amid ceasefire violations persisting for the 317th consecutive day.

Local sources reported that 44-year-old Sharif al-Hasanat was killed and another person was wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a house’s yard near the mental health facility, west of Deir al‑Balah in central Gaza.

Earlier, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter said that a woman was injured by Israeli gunfire near Da’wa Street, northeast of an‑Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out several demolitions east of Deir al‑Balah and Khan Yunis, as part of daily destruction operations inside the Yellow Line area.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, airstrikes, and artillery shelling, was reported across Gaza today.



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