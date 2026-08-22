Uganda’s Quranic Schools Hold Annual Examinations Nationwide

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Candidates enrolled in the introductory Islamic studies program began their annual examinations nationwide, taking specialized Islamic subjects alongside core subjects taught under the country’s primary education curriculum. The examinations are being conducted in an organized manner under the oversight of the Uganda Quranic Schools Association.

Uganda is continuing to make progress in the field of Islamic education while working to align its educational standards with broader international requirements. Quranic and Islamic educational organizations are also playing an important role in strengthening and improving the sector.

Sheikh Bula Wamala, head of the Islamic Studies Association in Uganda, said that student registration was completed efficiently and that suitable, peaceful conditions had been arranged to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations.

“We are hopeful and confident that our students will achieve excellent final results,” Wamala said.