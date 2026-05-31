Halal Agriculture Industry Developing in Uganda

ABNA24 - The Grand Mufti of Uganda inaugurated a new phase of “Halal Farmers’ Centers” to promote the halal system in agricultural products in Arua, the largest town in the country’s West Nile region.

In a move that reflects the growing trend of linking religious activity with economic development, the Grand Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubaji, paid a three-day official visit to Arua, the largest town in the West Nile region in northwestern Uganda, the Muslimsaroundtheworld website reported.

The visit was aimed at inaugurating a new phase of “Halal Farmers’ Centers” as part of a project designed to support farmers and increase agricultural production opportunities in the Muslim community.

The visit was made within the framework of a memorandum of understanding between the Supreme Islamic Council of Uganda and the Matuga Industrial and Logistics Services Complex.

The project aims to set up specialized centers to support farmers and promote the halal system, thereby helping to develop agricultural production opportunities and improve economic benefits for the Muslim community.

This step is of particular importance and marks the expansion of the role of the Islamic Supreme Council in Uganda from religious supervision to support development and production projects, especially in the agricultural sector, which is the main source of income for many residents of the region, and opens up wider horizons for linking the halal system with local production and increasing marketing opportunities and economic benefits.

The Muslim community in Uganda is one of the most prominent religious groups in the country, constituting between 12 and 14 percent of the total population and approximately 6 to 7 million people.

Muslims are mainly concentrated in Kampala, the capital, and the central and eastern regions, and their long historical presence dates back centuries before the spread of Islam in the 19th century, through trade routes and regional migrations.

Arua is located in northwestern Uganda, near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan. The city is an important administrative and commercial center for the West Nile region, giving the project additional economic importance in a region that is considered a regional trade gateway.



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