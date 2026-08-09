Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Berlin against Israeli aggression in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of Palestinian supporters have protested in the German capital of Berlin against the Israeli regime’s continued aggression in Gaza.

The protestors in Berlin gathered on Saturday to denounce the measures of the Zionist regime, marching through the city streets with placards and Palestinian flags and chanting slogans to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the Israeli regime’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the regime’s military and settlers have intensified their attacks across the West Bank.

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