US, Israel have no answers for repeated failures: IRGC commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Tehran Command says the United States and the Israeli regime are incapable of explaining their repeated failures in the face of Iran.

“Today, the senior officials of the United States and the Israeli regime have no answer to offer public opinion, intellectuals, or their own people for their repeated failures,” Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh said during a visit to a local division in the capital on Saturday.

“The United States and the Israeli regime have completely failed to achieve their objectives against [Iran’s] Islamic establishment,” he added.

The commander was referencing the duo’s failures in their latest bouts of joint unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic, namely the one that took place last June and the subsequent round that targeted the country from February 28 until April 7.

The failures have included the allies’ stopping short of overthrowing the Islamic establishment, weakening Iran’s Armed Forces, and forcing the country to abandon its peaceful nuclear energy program.

Both imposed wars were faced with back-to-back waves of Iranian retaliation against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli assets across the region.

The 12-day war in June saw Washington ask Tehran for a ceasefire at the Israeli regime’s request, while, during the 40-day war, US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire after at least 100 waves of reprisal staged by the Armed Forces.

The forces have continued to respond uncompromisingly to the US’s violations that have followed the ceasefire and later conclusion of a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding.

Hassanzadeh also credited the nationwide support provided by the Iranian public for the Islamic establishment, including the backing of the nation’s Basij volunteer force, for the triumphs achieved in the face of the adversaries.

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