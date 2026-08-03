Gaza death toll climbs to 73,359 martyrs

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 73,359 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Sunday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 174,185 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received six civilian bodies and 23 wounded people over the past 24 hours, while another citizen succumbed to injuries sustained in a previous attack.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,230 Palestinians have been killed, and 4,076 others have been injured.



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