Bayn Al-Haramayn Department supplies its service processions with 35,000 boxes of drinking water during Arbaeen

ABNA24 - The Between the Two Holy Shrines Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided its service processions with 35,000 boxes of drinking water, serving the visitors of the Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The assistant head of the department, Mr. Habib Al-Dahash, said: "The department provided 35,000 boxes of drinking water and 7,000 ice blocks from the 10th to the 17th of Safar to support the service processions on Al-Alqami Street, Bab Baghdad Street, and Saheb Al-Zaman Street (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance), to meet their needs during the days of the Ziyarat."

He added that "the preparation operations are part of the service plan for the Ziyarat Arbaeen, aimed at supporting the processions affiliated with the department and enabling them to continue providing their services to the visitors smoothly throughout the days of the Ziyarat."



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