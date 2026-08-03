Karbala holy shrines doubling organizational efforts to manage movement of mourning processions

ABNA24 - The Department of Rituals, Processions, and Hussainiyahs affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has intensified its organizational efforts to manage the movement of mourning processions, with the participation of its volunteers.

Volunteers guide the processions to their designated paths and organize their entry and exit movements to and from the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him). They also monitor their adherence to the specified timings in coordination with the department's staff, ensuring the smooth conduct of the mourning rituals and reducing instances of congestion and overlap with the movement of visitors inside and outside the holy courtyard.

The participation of volunteers comes as part of the organizational plan prepared by the Rituals Department, to support the efforts of its staff in managing the flow of mourning processions smoothly and orderly.



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