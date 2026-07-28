Four PJAK terrorists killed in western Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Four members of the PJAK terrorist group have been killed during a joint operation by Iranian border guards and intelligence forces near the western border town of Baneh, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

Saeed Montazerolmahdi said border guards, acting on intelligence, identified the entry of a key PJAK operative into Iran on Sunday evening and immediately launched an operation to intercept the group.

He said security forces tracked a Samand sedan carrying the terrorist agents, and a firefight broke out after the vehicle was identified. Four members of the group were killed during the exchange of fire, according to the spokesperson.

Montazerolmahdi said officers recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition from the vehicle and the scene, including several handguns and hand grenades.

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