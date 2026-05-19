Terrorists of PJAK Attacks Mine in Saqqez, Torches Equipment After Binding Guards

ABNA24 - In the early hours of Monday, the terrorist group PJAK attacked the Mirgeh Naghshineh mine in Saqqez, located in Kurdistan Province in Western Iran, using three vehicles.

The terrorists first bound the hands and feet of both mine guards and switched off their mobile phones before setting fire to the mine's equipment.

The attackers left the scene after approximately 30 minutes.Based on initial reports, one loader, one bulldozer, and four container units—equipped with full amenities, tools, repair equipment, machinery spare parts, and a generator—were damaged.

Several mechanical shovels and heavy vehicles were also targeted by the terrorist group.The terrorists' objective was extortion through the hostage-taking of the guards.

In recent years, certain Western border regions of the country, particularly the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, have witnessed efforts by terrorist groups to destabilize the area and hinder investment and economic development.



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