MWM Leader Calls for Greater Public Control Over Provincial Resources

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Central leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, has called for recognising the rights of local communities over the natural resources of their provinces, stressing that people should have a greater role in decisions related to their lands and resources.

In a statement, Domki said that the people of Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and other regions have the first legal and rightful claim over their natural resources, including minerals, coastlines and other assets. He urged that provincial autonomy and the authority of local populations over resources should be fully respected under the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that income generated from minerals and other development projects should primarily be used for the welfare of local communities, including improvements in education, healthcare, employment opportunities and infrastructure.

“It is a matter of injustice that gold, copper and gas are extracted from a region while its children continue to struggle for basic facilities such as schools and clean drinking water,” Domki said.

The MWM leader also expressed concerns over the proposed Mines and Minerals Bill, saying that mine owners, workers and ordinary citizens in Balochistan have serious reservations about the proposed changes. He warned that the amendments could disadvantage local investors while benefiting large corporate groups or foreign companies.

He called on the government to address the concerns of opposition parties, mining associations and public representatives through the relevant standing committee and develop a transparent, people-focused policy.

Domki further stressed that local youth should be given priority for employment opportunities in development projects. He said that MWM would continue raising its voice on every platform for the protection of the rights of disadvantaged communities.

