Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri: Loyalty to Ahlul-Bayt Is Foundation of Faith

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing the "Honouring the Prophet's Ahlul-Bayt Conference" at Jamia Islamia Ghausia Trust in Luton, organised by the Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Sunnat (UK and Overseas), Dr Qadri urged Islamic scholars to counter misleading and divisive narratives circulating on social media with evidence drawn from the Quran and the Sunnah.

He said the purity and exalted status of the Prophet's family had been declared by Allah Almighty, and warned that some individuals were deliberately creating ideological confusion among young Muslims by spreading misinformation about the essential tenets of faith.

Dr Qadri described the knowledge, piety, purity and exemplary character of the Ahlul-Bayt as a lasting source of guidance for the Muslim Ummah.

He stressed that the tragedy of Karbala should not be viewed through a political or worldly lens but understood in light of the Qur'an and the authentic teachings of the Prophet, which clearly establish the unique status and virtues of his family.

He further stated that the Quran and authentic Hadith contain countless references to the exceptional virtues of the Ahlul-Bayt. He urged Muslims to seek guidance from these primary sources so that they could truly appreciate the legacy of the Prophet's blessed Ahlul-Bayt.

Dr Qadri also cautioned Muslims against allowing misconceptions, sectarian disputes or distorted historical narratives to undermine their belief in the love and reverence due to the Ahl al-Bayt, describing the Ahlul-Bayt as a beacon of guidance for humanity until the Day of Judgement.