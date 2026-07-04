Hezbollah Official: US Efforts Won’t Alter Iran’s Lebanon Stance

ABNA24 - Ghaleb Abou Zainab, a member of Hezbollah’s Political Council, said Iran conditioned the memorandum of understanding [MoU] on a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Abou Zainab stressed that "the US administration quickly moved to create a Washington track for later bargaining."

He stressed, however, that Washington's attempt to sidestep the Lebanese file, which he described as maneuvering, by promoting a separate Lebanese track will not change Iran's steadfast position on Lebanon.

Calling the framework agreement "scandalous", the senior Hezbollah official said that even "Lebanese political components that supported direct negotiations rejected it."

Abou Zainab further said that the framework agreement signed by the Lebanese authorities represents a "net gain for 'Israel' and a catastrophe for Lebanon."

In this context, he called on the Lebanese state "to rely on the Islamabad track and benefit from it because it is exerting pressure in Lebanon’s favor.

He went on to say that the Islamabad track is ongoing and has placed points in Lebanon’s favor, while the other track has designated so-called "pilot zones" in South Lebanon as part of the framework agreement signed between the Lebanese authorities and the "Israeli" occupation. The IOF said they'll withdraw from villages in which they had no presence.

"The framework agreement formula is indefensible," Abou Zainab maintained.

He concluded by denying boycotting the President of the Republic, but noted that "there are no practical conditions for communication with Baabda."

Earlier, the Secretary General of the World Union of Resistance Scholars, Sheikh Maher Hammoud, said there are ongoing efforts to steer Lebanon toward US policies and "Israeli" interests, criticizing official positions that recognize “Israel’s” right to self-defense and describing current frameworks as aligned with US directives.

He also referenced past opposition to the May 17 Agreement and announced upcoming nationwide conferences by the “Qawluna wal-Amal Association.”

Highlighting "Israeli" attempts to sow internal divisions and stir strife within Lebanon, Sheikh Hammoud said tensions between the army and the Resistance, as well as between sects, are impossible, stressing national unity and cohesion.

He also noted that the Resistance is highly aware and has blocked any path to sedition, saying their voice “may be weak today, but it remains the voice that represents Lebanon, the homeland, and coexistence.”

In a broader context of escalating political rhetoric in Lebanon against the framework agreement and over external influence, sovereignty, and regional alignments, Najah Wakim, head of the Popular Movement, said the US-brokered deal with “Israel” will collapse along with those who signed it, warning it could weaken state institutions and the army.

He compared it to the 1983 May 17 Agreement and said broad opposition views it as a threat to national unity.



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