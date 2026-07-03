Indonesian Representative at Leader's Funeral: His Martyrdom Opened Eyes of World to Truth

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: As the body of the martyred Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and his family members entered in Musallah of Tehran, international dignitaries and mourners have poured into the Iranian capital to pay their respects. Among them was Mega Hertati, a representative of the World Assembly of Ahlul Bayt (AS) from Indonesia, who described the moment as both a personal and spiritual calling.

Speaking at the funeral ceremony, Mega expressed that the shocking news of the February 28 martyrdom, which claimed the lives of the Leader and members of his family, struck her with the same grief as losing her own father. She shared that her husband is Iranian and that her family has been closely following events in Iran ever since the demonstrations began in January.

Mega emphasized that the tragedy has backfired against anti-Iran propaganda in her home country. She noted that Indonesia has a population of around 300 million, with 90 percent being Muslim, and of those, the vast majority are Sunni. As a Shia minority, she acknowledged the need for caution, but stated that these sacrifices have opened the eyes of the Indonesian people. She added that public sentiment has shifted significantly, and if asked whether they stand with America or Iran, all Indonesians would now say Iran.

She stressed that her presence in Tehran was a duty, as the martyred Leader was the face of Iran. Her message to the world was clear: this is a time to stand against oppression. She said that everyone has seen that Iran's people are united together to protect their land and freedoms. She warned the United States and Zionists that no matter what they try to demolish, they cannot destroy a country with a long history of civilization and standing against oppression.