Moment-by-Moment: Martyred Leader's Historic Farewell + Video & Images

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: The doors of Tehran's Musalla were opened to the mourning and justice-seeking public this morning, marking the second day of the farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred leader of the Revolution, and the first day of the public's ritual of bidding farewell to their Imam.

Yesterday, the official tribute ceremony was held at Tehran's Musalla, attended by political and military delegations and various representatives from countries around the world. Following the ceremony, the blessed body of the martyred leader, along with his family, was transferred to the main grounds of the Musalla to prepare for the public farewell.

Since early morning, loyal supporters of the martyred leader have been pouring into Tehran's Musalla, carrying a message of epic devotion, a demand for justice, and a renewed pledge of allegiance to their Supreme Leader. The vast Musalla grounds and the surrounding streets are now filled to capacity with mourning crowds.

This is a developing story...