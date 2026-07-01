Lebanon Health Ministry: 4,278 Martyred in Israeli Attacks Since March 2

ABNA24 - Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 have killed 4,278 people and wounded 12,196 others, according to the health ministry in Beirut.

In its report on Tuesday, the ministry said that 21 people were martyred over the past 24 hours.

Last Friday, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored “framework agreement” stipulating a phased Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory, beginning with two pilot areas whose names have not been disclosed.

The agreement does not include a clear timetable for completing the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese areas, and demands that the Lebanese army disarm all non-state armed groups in the areas to be vacated by Israeli forces.



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