Iranians Open Homes, Prepare Streets as Nation Prepares for the Public Farewell to Martyred Leader + Video

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: As the official ceremonies for dignitaries conclude today, Iran is now undertaking massive preparations for the public funeral of the martyred Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, which will begin tomorrow morning at 6am. The final rites are scheduled to span three days in Tehran, before moving to the holy city of Qom and concluding in the holy city of Mashhad.

ABNA correspondent Zainab, along with her reporting team, went to the streets to document the extensive preparations underway. On the ground, she observed a practical and deeply symbolic trend taking hold. The nation of Iran, known for its hospitality, is continuously busy preparing to welcome the millions of pilgrims arriving to pay their respects.

In a display of unity, the slogan "every home is a mawkib" has become a living reality. Homes across the cities have literally opened their doors to accommodate and serve pilgrims, while streets are intensively decorated with banners and setting up mawkibs.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing seen is the response to what could have been a devastating void. The emptiness left by the leader has not paralyzed the nation; instead, it has galvanized it. The people of Iran are showing up in full force, determined not to let the world perceive any sense of loss or weakness. They are marching with powerful slogans, declaring themselves a nation of Imam Hussain and a nation of martyrdom.

This time, the mourners are carrying a new and resolute pledge. As they prepare to bid farewell to their leader, their collective cry echoes through the streets: #Wemustrise "We must rise for the dawn of global justice."