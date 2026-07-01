Israeli Regime Expands Restrictions in Al‑Khalil as Construction Advances Inside Ibrahimi Mosque

ABNA24 - Al-Khalil governor Khaled Dodeen warned Tuesday that Israeli actions at the Ibrahimi Mosque are escalating, saying ongoing construction to roof the Mosque’s central courtyard is part of a broader plan to establish full Israeli control over the site and alter its historic character.

Speaking at a press conference, Dodeen said the work, now in its second consecutive day, is part of a wider strategy led by the Israeli government and backed by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

He said Israeli authorities continue to tighten their control over the Mosque by taking over key facilities, including its electrical infrastructure and water systems, while also preventing the Muslim call to prayer for the past ten days and imposing additional restrictions on Palestinian residents.

Dodeen announced a joint plan involving the Al-Khalil governorate, the Al-Khalil municipality, the Al-Khalil Rehabilitation Committee, and other local institutions to strengthen the Palestinian presence at the Ibrahimi Mosque, while intensifying diplomatic efforts to halt the Israeli measures.

He also said Israel has expanded restrictions across Al-Khalil by installing 106 iron gates, blocking 16 roads and entrances with earth mounds, and establishing more than 20 new settlement outposts.

According to the governor, the governorate has documented 763 attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, including physical assaults, shootings, and attacks on Palestinian property.

He further accused Israeli authorities of reducing water supplies and tightening control over water sources and transmission lines, worsening the water crisis in Al-Khalil.

On Monday, Israeli forces began installing suspended steel beams over the Mosque’s open courtyard using heavy machinery.

Earlier this month, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the cancellation of the Al-Khalil agreement, saying planning and construction authority in Al-Khalil had been transferred to the Israeli Civil Administration under the military.

Smotrich said planning and building powers in Al-Khalil and at religious sites in the occupied West Bank had been restricted for decades under the Oslo Accords, adding that transferring those powers to the Israeli Civil Administration’s Higher Planning Council represented a “historic” and “dramatic” decision.

Palestinian officials say the move could fundamentally alter Al-Khalil’s identity, deepen Israeli control over the city, and pave the way for further de facto annexation.



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