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Hezbollah Islamic Resistance Condemns Israeli Ceasefire Violations, Affirms Right to Defend Lebanon

30 June 2026 - 08:56
News ID: 1833373
Source: Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Islamic Resistance Condemns Israeli Ceasefire Violations, Affirms Right to Defend Lebanon

The Islamic Resistance has accused the “Israeli” entity of carrying out a series of ceasefire violations across southern Lebanon on Sunday, June 28, 2026, including airstrikes, demolitions and actions targeting civilian areas.

ABNA24 -  Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The Islamic Resistance has accused the “Israeli” entity of carrying out a series of ceasefire violations across southern Lebanon on Sunday, June 28, 2026, including airstrikes, demolitions and actions targeting civilian areas.

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

The “Israeli” enemy army continued yesterday, Sunday, June 28, 2026, its ongoing violations of the ceasefire as follows:

  • An airstrike by warplanes on a residential building in the city of Nabatieh.
  • An airstrike by warplanes on a residential building in the village of Mayfadoun.
  • A drone strike on open land in the village of Froun.
  • The demolition of residential buildings in the villages of Taybeh and Haddatha.
  • A demolition in the village of Majdalzoun.
  • The dropping of stun grenades near civilians in the villages of Burj Qalaouiyah and Baraachit.
  • The dropping of suspicious objects over the villages of Nabatieh Al-Faouqa and Kfartebnit.

The Islamic Resistance reiterates that the actions carried out by the enemy constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire, which it has adhered to until now. It is monitoring and documenting these violations and reserves its right to defend its homeland and its people.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

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