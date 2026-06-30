Iraqi tribes commemorate anniversary of burial of holy bodies in Karbala (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Iraqi tribes commemorated the burial of the holy bodies of the martyrs of the tragic event of Ashura on the thirteenth day of the month of Muharram in the holy city of Karbala.

The mourning ceremonies witnessed the procession of the Banu Asad tribe and other Iraqi tribes toward the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), in an atmosphere filled with sorrow and weeping for the eternal tragedy of Karbala.

The people of holy Karbala have become accustomed to commemorating and reviving this occasion as a traditional ritual, with the tribes and clans of the province participating, led by the Banu Asad tribe, which had the honor in the year 61 AH of assisting Imam Al-Sajjad (peace be upon him) in burying the pure bodies, according to historical accounts.

The processions line up in groups, each group representing a tribe, carrying symbolic representations of the pure bodies along with some ancient tools that were used in the digging and burial process at that time, while chanting mourning slogans and loyalty slogans to the path of the Master of Martyrs (peace be upon him) and his blessed uprising.

The mourning processions set off after the noon prayers from the vicinity of the shrine of Sayed Jawdah, heading through the street surrounding the center of the old city, then to the street leading to the shrine of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) to reach his pure shrine, and from there through the area between the two holy shrines, concluding the mourning at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine mobilized its relevant departments to provide the best services to the mourning processions arriving to commemorate the burial of the pure bodies on the thirteenth of the month of Muharram.



/129