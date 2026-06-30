Procession of Lanterns of Heaven commemorates thirteenth day of Muharram (+Photos)

ABNA24 - This evening, under the auspices of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, the procession of the Lanterns of Heaven commenced to commemorate the burial of the pure bodies of Imam al-Hussayn, his family (peace be upon them), and his companions on the thirteenth day of the month of Muharram.

The sponsor of the procession, Mr. Ihab Al-Awidi, said: "The procession of the Lanterns of Heaven, with the support of the Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, and under the supervision of the director of the Senior Official's office, Mr. Jawad Al-Hasnawi, will hold a mourning procession on the thirteenth day of the month of Muharram for the thirteenth consecutive year, to commemorate the burial of the pure bodies of Imam al-Hussayn, his family (peace be upon them), and his companions, and to offer condolences and sympathy to Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance) for this painful tragedy."

He added, "This year's procession included raising a banner inscribed with the saying of Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance): 'O people of the world, my grandfather Al-Hussayn was killed thirsty,' in addition to raising 94 banners bearing the names of martyrs along Imam Al-Hussayn and his family (peace be upon them), and his companions, in the tragic Battle of Al-Taff in Karbala."

He continued, "The procession started from Al-Alqami Street leading to the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine, then proceeded to enter the courtyard of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and then moved toward the shrine of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), passing through the area between the two holy shrines."

Al-Awidi mentioned that "the procession concluded in the courtyard of the shrine of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) with a mourning assembly and the recitation of the Hussaini elegies while seated, reviving the previous tradition of chest-beating and chanting the poems specific to this sorrowful occasion, with wide participation from the visitors."



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