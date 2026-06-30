Senior Vatican Official Criticizes EU for Double Standards in Applying International Law

ABNA24 - The head of the Vatican's doctrinal office has criticized the European Union's approach to international conflicts, accusing the bloc of selectively applying international law and saying that while some countries face sanctions, others continue to receive financial and military support despite human rights and democratic violations.

Víctor Manuel Fernández, a senior Vatican official, made the remarks at the opening of a closed-door meeting between Pope Leo XIV and cardinals from around the world on war and the role of the Catholic Church in addressing contemporary conflicts.

Fernández criticized the double standards in the application of international law, saying that governments are increasingly interpreting moral and legal principles according to political considerations.

He said: "If a country is regarded as an enemy, it is labeled undemocratic and subjected to sanctions in various ways. But if it is an ally, the absence of freedom of expression, human rights violations, or a lack of democracy are overlooked."

Referring to the European Union, the senior Vatican official added that the bloc has imposed sanctions on some countries while simultaneously providing financial and military assistance to others.

He stressed that these contradictions demonstrate that, in practice, countries' positions are driven more by political and economic interests than by consistent and universal values.