Death toll of Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 72,988 martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health office in the Gaza Strip announced, on Tuesday, that the death toll from the Israeli genocide has risen to 72,988 martyrs and 173,205 wounded since October 7, 2023.

In its daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Strip, the ministry explained that Gaza hospitals received 9 martyrs (7 new martyrs), one martyr who succumbed to his injuries and 34 injuries during the past 24 hours.

It also revealed that since the ceasefire on October 11, the total number of martyrs by Zionist enemy fire has reached 978, the total number of injuries 3,097, and the total number of martyrs recovered 782.

“Many victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them until this moment,” the ministry added.

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