Young Gazan Girl dies of wounds, joined her martyred father and sister

ABNA24 - The death toll from an Israeli strike in Gaza City rose on Tuesday evening after Malak Abdullah Qaddoum, a young Palestinian girl, succumbed to wounds she suffered two days earlier in an attack in western Gaza City.

Local sources said Malak passed away from her injuries, joining her father and sister, who were killed in the same strike.

In a separate incident, five people were injured and taken to Al-Awda Hospital after gunfire targeted a vehicle near the Wadi Gaza bridge on Salah al-Din Road in central Gaza.

According to local reports, the shooting was carried out by individuals described as collaborators with Israeli forces, injuring several civilians inside the vehicle.

Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 172,000, according to Palestinian figures.

Despite a ceasefire agreement reached in October last year, Israeli forces continue to carry out strikes across different parts of Gaza, while restrictions on humanitarian aid, food, medicine, and shelter supplies remain in place.



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