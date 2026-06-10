Palestinian Ministry: Over 21,700 Students and Educators Killed Since October 2023

ABNA24 - The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced that the number of students and educational staff killed since October 7, 2023, has risen to 21,701 across the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

According to data released by the ministry on Tuesday, the toll includes 20,647 students and 1,054 teachers and educational staff members killed as a result of ongoing Israeli violations targeting the right to education, according to WAFA news agency.The ministry reported that more than 179 government schools across the Gaza Strip have been completely destroyed, while over 105 schools run by UNRWA have come under shelling and sustained extensive damage and vandalism.

It added that more than 63 university buildings have also been totally destroyed.In the West Bank, nine universities and colleges have been subjected to repeated raids and vandalism, alongside ongoing attacks on a number of schools and the targeting of students by colonists.

According to data, 128 school students and 39 university students have been killed in the West Bank. In addition, 861 school students and more than 278 university students have been injured, while 421 school students and over 487 university students have been detained.In the Gaza Strip, more than 19,101 school students and 1,379 university students have been killed, while over 28,419 school students and 3,017 university students have been wounded.

Educational staff have also been heavily affected. In the West Bank, six school staff members have been killed and 25 others injured, while more than 171 others have been detained.In the Gaza Strip, 802 school staff members and 246 university staff members have been killed, while 3,291 school staff members and more than 1,493 university staff members have been injured.



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