US imposes sanctions on Iranian crypto firms, individuals

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United States has imposed a new round of sanctions on Iran, targeting several cryptocurrency exchanges and individuals linked to the sector as Washington continues its pressure campaign against Tehran.

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Tuesday that four individuals and four entities associated with Iran had been added to the US sanctions list.

According to the Treasury Department, the four sanctioned individuals are linked to Nobitex, Iran’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. The sanctions also target three other companies active in financial and cryptocurrency services: Bitpin, Ramzinex, and Wallex.

The Treasury Department, repeating longstanding allegations against Iran, said OFAC had sanctioned Nobitex and three other digital asset exchanges as part of what it called an “Economic Fury” campaign and within the framework of President Donald Trump’s attempts to counter what it called Iran’s threat.

The latest measures come despite ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to reach an agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran after failing to achieve its objectives through military aggression against Tehran.

According to published reports, a preliminary understanding reached between Tehran and Washington last week included the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a gradual reduction in US maritime pressure on Iran.

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