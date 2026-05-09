US imposes sanctions on 10 individuals, companies over alleged Iran links

AhlulBayt News Agency: The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and companies, claiming that they had assisted Iran’s Armed Forces in procuring weapons and raw materials used in the production of Shahed drones.

Some of the sanctioned individuals and entities are based in China and Hong Kong, according to a Reuters report on Saturday

In a statement issued the same day, the US Treasury Department said it is prepared to continue economic measures targeting Iran’s military industries.

The department also said it is ready to take action against foreign companies, including airlines, that it claims are involved in what Washington describes as Iran’s “illicit trade.” It further threatened secondary sanctions against foreign financial institutions accused of supporting Iran’s activities, including cooperation with independent Chinese refineries.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed in the statement that Washington, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, would continue targeting foreign companies and individuals accused of supplying weapons to Iran’s military for use against US forces.

The latest US sanctions come as Trump is expected to travel to Asia in the coming days and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Iran is yet to make any official reaction to the latest sanctions. But the country has in the past made clear that its weapons program is only for self-defense.

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