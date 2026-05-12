US Imposes New Sanctions on 12 Individuals, Entities Over Iran Oil Sales, Despite Trump's Talk of Diplomacy

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United States has imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and entities over Iran’s oil sales, despite President Donald Trump’s continued remarks about negotiations and the possibility of reaching an agreement with Tehran.

The US Treasury Department announced on Monday that the sanctions were imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), claiming the targeted individuals and companies were involved in the sale and shipment of Iranian oil to China on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Repeating its accusations against the IRGC, Washington alleged that the force uses front companies to conceal its role in oil exports and the transfer of revenues to Iran.

The Treasury Department also claimed that Iran uses oil revenues to strengthen its military capabilities, support resistance groups, and finance its security institutions.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington’s campaign of economic pressure would continue in an effort to deprive Iran of financial resources linked to its military and nuclear programs.

The latest sanctions come as the Trump administration continues to speak publicly about diplomacy and a potential agreement with Tehran, a position many analysts view as contradictory to Washington’s ongoing maximum pressure policy.

Observers say the simultaneous pursuit of sanctions and negotiations has deepened mistrust and undermined prospects for meaningful dialogue. They argue that while the United States speaks of diplomacy, it continues to intensify economic pressure in an attempt to secure through negotiations objectives it has failed to achieve through war.

Analysts believe the dual-track approach is unlikely to ease tensions and instead risks further complicating efforts aimed at reaching a genuine understanding between the two sides.

The US, along with the Israeli regime, launched a war of aggression on Iran on February 28, assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Several top commanders were also assassinated on the first day of the war.

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