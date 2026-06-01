Int’l campaign calls for Quran recitation, prayers in memory of martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution

AhlulBayt News Agency: Cultural activists have launched an international campaign inviting Muslims around the world to dedicate Quran recitation, prayers, and pilgrimages to holy sites in memory of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

An international campaign have been organized by United Ummah, a non-governmental organization active in promoting Islamic unity, rapprochement among Islamic schools of thought, and international charitable work, as an effort to preserve the memory of the martyred Leader.

The organization has distributed multilingual posters in English, Arabic, Urdu, and Azeri, calling on people across different countries to join the initiative.

The campaign encourages participants to send photos and videos of Quran recitation, Tawaf (the ritual of circumambulating around the holy Kaaba), visits to sacred shrines, and supplications offered on behalf of the martyred Leader.

Earlier, both Shia and Sunni scholars in Iraq had also issued statements addressed to pilgrims traveling to the Kaaba, urging them to perform Hajj rites on behalf of Ayatollah Khamenei.

The statements were released by the Council of Scholars of Rabat-e-Mohammadi and the Iraqi Scholars Council on the occasion of this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

In their messages, the councils called on pilgrims not only to express condemnation of aggressions against Muslim lands, but also to devote part of their worship to the memory of the martyred Leader through Hajj rituals, Quran recitation gatherings, and other devotional acts.

The Iraqi Scholars Council described the Leader’s passing as a major loss for the Islamic world and urged worshippers to make part of their pilgrimage and religious observances a gesture of loyalty and remembrance, so that Ayatollah Khamenei’s name and legacy remain alive in the hearts of Muslims.

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