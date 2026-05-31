Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, Christians: One Nation Mourns Iran's Martyred Leader

ABNA24 - The representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India has described the public response to the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as a trans-faith uprising, declaring that followers of all religions across the subcontinent regarded him as the “voice of humanity.”

Speaking during a visit to a mourning pavilion organized by Indian Shias in Qom, Hojatoleslam Abdul Majid Hakimollahi reflected on the sweeping wave of grief that gripped India in the hours and days following the announcement.

“The news of the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution brought sorrow not only to the people of India but to many nations across the globe,” Hakimollahi stated. “Among the followers of different religions and denominations, it generated a profound tide of anguish, tears, and mourning.”

From the very first hours, the atmosphere across India was transformed. In multiple cities, particularly the capital New Delhi, citizens poured into the streets to publicly express their grief and solidarity. Day after day, delegations from various cities streamed to the representative’s office in Delhi—Shias, Sunnis, Hindus, Christians, and followers of other faiths alike—to deliver messages of condolence.

“During those days in Delhi, food was prepared daily for approximately 1,700 mourners,” Hakimollahi recalled. “From morning until night, commemoration ceremonies, condolence gatherings, and speeches continued without interruption.”

The scale of the response placed extraordinary demands on his office. “In just a few days, I personally delivered over 200 speeches. Some of our colleagues in the mission served continuously for up to 72 hours without rest, organizing and managing the affairs.”

The commemorations extended far beyond the capital. Hakimollahi pointed to massive gatherings in cities across India. “In one city, 70,000 people participated in a mourning ceremony—a significant portion of them non-Shia. In other cities, gatherings of 30,000 to 50,000 were held.”

He emphasized that the grief was never confined to Shia communities. Followers of other faiths shared deeply in the loss, with many weeping openly and offering public condolences. To illustrate the depth of this empathy, he recounted the words of one Hindu citizen: “Today we have lost the voice of humanity. The Supreme Leader was the voice of humanity.”

The representative described the event as a clear testament to the spirit of the Indian people. “This event revealed, on a vast scale, the humanitarianism, loyalty, and moral greatness of the people of India. It showed they can stand, beyond religious boundaries, alongside values such as humanity, justice, and fidelity.”

A notable social consequence, he said, was the shrinking of gaps between Shia and Sunni communities. “Some Sunni scholars spoke explicitly of the dignified approach of the Shias, recalling that Imam Hussein never accepted humiliation. Individuals who previously held negative views about Shias came to offer condolences, and during this period their change of perspective became clear. Some acknowledged that Sunni and Shia are one Ummah.”

Describing the stature of the martyred Leader, Hakimollahi said: “He was a beloved and unifying personality across religions and denominations. He was not confined to a single geography; he was the ‘voice of humanity’ and a spiritual anchor for many nations.”

He concluded by thanking the Indian community present in Iran and the organizers of the Indian Shia mourning pavilion in Qom. “The historical, cultural, and religious bonds between Iran and India, which span centuries, are a tremendous asset. It is the duty of all of us to strive toward further strengthening and consolidating these ties.”



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