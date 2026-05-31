Sistan and Baluchestan a symbol of loyalty to Islamic Revolution: Leader’s envoy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sistan and Baluchestan’s people have demonstrated deep political insight and unwavering loyalty to the Islamic Republic and the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, says the Leader’s special representative.

During a visit to the southeastern province on Saturday, Hojatoleslam Mohammad Taqi Vakilipour said the province holds a special place in Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei’s view.

“Throughout our visit to different parts of Sistan and Baluchestan, what became most evident to us was the depth of the people’s strategic outlook, their power of political analysis, and their deep-rooted loyalty to the Guardianship and the Islamic Revolution,” he said.

Vakilipour added that the Leader has always spoken of the people of Sistan and Baluchestan with “special affection and trust,” describing the relationship as “deep, heartfelt, and mutual.”

He said the bond could be clearly seen in the people’s conduct, positions and participation in various national affairs.

The cleric also slammed hostile forces for trying to weaken ties between the public and the Islamic Republic through extensive media and propaganda campaigns in recent years.

“Today, we are witnessing that the people of Sistan and Baluchestan, with their exemplary insight, have neutralized these plots,” he said.

Vakilipour emphasized that the province remains steadfast in supporting the Islamic Revolution’s ideals even under the most difficult circumstances.

.......................

End/ 257