Israeli occupation plans to build 18 new settlements in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hebrew media outlets have revealed a plan to build 18 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, describing it as a bold step toward expanding settlement activity in the northern part of the territory.

Israel’s Channel 7 reported on an initiative to revive Jewish settlement in the evacuated West Bank outpost of Sa-Nur. The plan comes roughly two decades after Israel’s 2005 unilateral disengagement. This withdrawal, initiated by then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, dismantled 21 settlements in Gaza and four in the northern West.

According to the report, the plan includes the rehabilitation of four settlements — Homesh, Sa-Nur, Ganim, and Kadim — in addition to the construction of 14 new settlements.

The channel stated that the initiative aims to restore the “Jewish settlement” in the northern West Bank and across broader areas of Palestinian land.

Yossi Dagan, Head of the Northern West Bank Settlements Council, described the proposal as part of a “settlement reconnection” plan.

He said the Israeli government has already approved the construction of some settlements, while others remain under review.

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