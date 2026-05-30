Muqtada al-Sadr Issues Strongly-Worded Statement Addressing British Envoy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr has expressed outrage over remarks made by British Ambassador to Baghdad Irfan Siddiq, who claimed his country handed over control of the government to Shias in Iraq following the toppling of the former regime in the spring of 2003.

In a post on the X platform addressing the British ambassador, al-Sadr said: "If a group of Shias appeared before you, we are not of them, nor will we ever be, in this world or the hereafter." He went on to ask the envoy: "Have you forgotten who brought the destructive dictator?"

Addressing the ambassador further, he said: "Perhaps you have forgotten that you fled from the only resistance that stood against you to liberate its country from your grip, particularly in Basra province."

He pointed to the role of the Sadrist Movement in opposing the regime from within and liberating the country from foreign domination.

Muqtada al-Sadr accused London of having always been, and continuing to be, a safe haven for Baathists, infiltrators, and even enemies of religion, sect, and homeland.

Their channels bear witness to this, he stated, demanding the British government hand all of them over to Iraq's just judiciary at the earliest opportunity, describing their presence as a "political and diplomatic void."

The Sadrist leader called on London to issue a formal apology for the ambassador's recent remarks in accordance with standard diplomatic procedures, while reiterating his rejection of all foreign domination, regardless of its nature.

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