Muqtada al-Sadr Calls Quran Burning by US Candidate a Global Crime

Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of the Iraqi Shiite National Movement, strongly condemned the burning of the Quran by a US congressional candidate, describing it as an unforgivable global crime.

Hawzah News Agency- In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, Sadr denounced the act, saying, “Once again, the West has revealed its hostility toward the divine religion of Islam by the criminal act of burning the Holy Quran by the Jewish candidate for the US Congress, exposing weakness and corruption.”

He criticized the silence of religious figures who profess love for heavenly religions, describing it as a reflection of their distance from the Supreme Being. “Such silence in the face of this shameful act, which provokes hatred and offends the beliefs of millions, is astonishing,” Sadr said.

Sadr added that attacking religions under the guise of freedom is a blatant suppression of religious rights, exposing the double standards of Western democracy. “Whatever challenges you is forbidden; whatever challenges your enemies is permissible… What serves your interest is obligatory, while what serves others is labeled terrorism and backwardness,” he wrote.

Concluding his statement, Sadr warned, “O wrongdoers, if divine punishment comes, your iron domes and slingshots will not protect you. Wait, for I too am among those who await.”