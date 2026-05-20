Second relief convoy from Al-Abbas Holy Shrine arrives in holy city of Qom (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The second relief convoy launched by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has arrived in the holy city of Qom, carrying humanitarian and medical aid in support of the Iranian people.

The second relief convoy included 10 trucks, loaded with 137 tons of food supplies, 18 tons of medical supplies, in addition to 20 dialysis machines, and one heavy machinery (bulldozer).

The supervisor of the second convoy and a member of the Supreme Relief Committee at the holy shrine, Mr. Jawad Al-Hasnawi, said: "This initiative came in response to the call of the supreme religious authority in Najaf Al-Ashraf, represented by His Eminence Sayed Ali Al-Sistani, and in implementation of the directives of the Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine, the representative of the supreme religious authority, His Eminence the scholar Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi."

He added that the delegation brought what the hands of the Iraqi people could offer in terms of medical devices, equipment, medicines, and food supplies, in support of the Iranian people, confirming that this convoy is the second organized by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, expressing the bond of solidarity between the Iraqi and Iranian peoples.

The holy shrine sent the first relief convoy, which includes 38 trucks loaded with 690 tons of humanitarian aid, including 670 tons of essential food supplies and 20 tons of necessary medical supplies.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine had launched this humanitarian campaign in response to the call of the supreme religious authority to extend a helping hand to the affected, and its efforts included supporting the Iranian and Lebanese peoples, while opening its doors for collecting donations.



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