Gaza Warns of ‘Sharp and Dangerous’ Drop in Aid as Israel Allows Only 37% of Agreed Trucks

ABNA24 - The Government Media Office in Gaza warned Tuesday of a “sharp and dangerous” decline in the number of humanitarian aid trucks allowed into the Gaza Strip due to restrictive measures imposed by the Israeli occupation.

Ismail al-Thawabta, director of the Government Media Office, said documented figures clearly reveal the scale of the decline and the continuation of policies of restriction and siege. He said that Israeli authorities have allowed only 48,636 aid trucks to enter Gaza out of the 131,400 trucks that were supposed to enter since the ceasefire took effect.

He explained that Israel’s level of compliance does not exceed 37%, meaning that more than 63% of Gaza’s basic humanitarian needs have not been allowed into the territory since the ceasefire began in October 2025.

Between the beginning of May 2026 and May 18 alone, only 2,719 trucks entered Gaza out of the 10,800 trucks that were expected, reducing the compliance rate to just 25%, which al-Thawabta described as an extremely dangerous indicator of an escalating policy of deliberately rationing aid.

He warned that the decline confirms beyond doubt that Israeli authorities are systematically using food, medicine, and humanitarian aid as tools of political pressure and blackmail in violation of international humanitarian law and with catastrophic consequences for civilians.

Al-Thawabta called on the international community, mediators, and sponsors of the ceasefire agreement to fulfill their legal, humanitarian, and moral responsibilities and take immediate action to compel Israel to fully implement all terms of the agreement without selectivity or delay.

He also called for the full and regular opening of border crossings, an end to the war of extermination, ongoing attacks and killings, and the starvation and siege imposed on Palestinians in Gaza, while ensuring the free and safe flow of humanitarian and relief aid into the Strip.



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