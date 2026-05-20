Car Bomb Near Syrian Defense Building Kills HTS‑Aligned Fighter, Injures 12 in Damascus

ABNA24 - One of the troops of the HTS-led regime in Syria was killed and 12 other people were wounded as a car bomb exploded Tuesday near a Syrian defense authorities building in the Bab Sharqi area of Damascus, authorities said.
According to Xinhua, the authorities' Media and Communication Administration said an army unit had discovered an explosive device near one of its buildings and was attempting to dismantle it when a booby-trapped car detonated nearby.
Earlier, eyewitnesses told Xinhua that a powerful blast, heard across several districts of Damascus, originated near an old military headquarters in the east of the capital, with gunfire heard afterward.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion occurred near the entrance of the Armament Administration headquarters in eastern Damascus.
State-run al-Ikhbariya TV had initially reported an explosion of unknown origin in the al-Dweilaa neighborhood in the east of the capital before authorities confirmed the details.
Syria has witnessed explosions, increased foreign intervention and insecurity since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 and amid science of the HTS-led regime headed by Jolani recently known Ahmad Sharaa.
/129
Your Comment