Sana’a Parliament Thanks Spain for Condemning Qur’an Desecration and Defending Islamic Sanctities

ABNA24 - Yahiya Al-Ra’i, Speaker of the House of Representatives in Sanaa, sent on Tuesday a message of thanks and appreciation to the Speaker of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol, and the Speaker of the Senate, Pedro Rollán Ojeda.

In the message, Al-Ra’i praised the honorable and courageous stance of the Spanish Parliament (both chambers) and the Spanish government in condemning the burning of copies of the Holy Qur’an and the repeated violations against Islamic sanctities, characterizing such actions as provocative acts that incite hatred and bear no relation to freedom of expression.

Al-Ra’i highly commended Spain’s legislative steps to amend laws regarding the violation of religious sentiments to protect beliefs, alongside its support for international initiatives such as the “Alliance of Civilizations.”

He further praised Spain’s historical and moral positions in championing Gaza against the barbaric Zionist aggression, as well as its support for the Palestinian cause, reaffirming the keenness of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Yemen to enhance bilateral parliamentary cooperation and coordinate stances in international forums.



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