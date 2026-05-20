Sana’a Condemns Israeli Interception of Global Sumud Flotilla as ‘Aggression and Piracy’

ABNA24 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Sanaa government condemned in the strongest terms the “Israeli” aggression and piracy that targeted the “Global Sumud Flotilla,” intercepting its ships in international waters and detaining hundreds of activists heading to break the blockade on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry emphasized that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law, reflecting the level of “savagery and criminality” of the Israeli occupation entity against international activists rejecting the blockade and the ongoing aggression on Gaza.

The ministry called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take a firm stance to force the occupation to release the activists, hold it accountable, and end the blockade, reaffirming Yemen’s steadfast position in support of the Palestinian cause until the end of the occupation.



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