UAE Contained Generator Fire at Barakah Plant After Reported Drone Strike

ABNA24 - Abu Dhabi authorities responded to a fire that broke out in an external electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, following reported a drone strike on Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and officials confirmed there was no impact on radiological safety levels, local media reported.

All precautionary measures were taken, with further updates to follow as they become available.

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) of the UAE said the incident did not affect the safety of the nuclear power plant or the readiness of its essential systems, adding that all units are operating normally.

Officials urged the public to rely only on verified sources of information and to avoid spreading rumors or unverified reports.



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