Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man in Jenin Camp as West Bank Raids and Clashes Intensify

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) shot and killed a Palestinian citizen during a raid in Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Saturday.

The Palestinian health ministry said that 34‑year‑old Nouruddin Fayyad was martyred after he was fatally shot by Israeli forces inside Jenin camp.

Local sources also reported that Israeli troops stormed the camp and opened live fire at Fayyad, killing him instantly, adding that a Red Crescent crew received his body.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian citizen was shot and wounded on Friday evening by an extremist Jewish settler in the town of al‑Dhahiriya, south of al-Khalil, while Israeli forces carried out raids in different areas of the West Bank.

The Red Crescent reported that an ambulance crew administered first aid to a Palestinian injured by a gunshot wound to the thigh in al‑Dhahiriya.

Later that night, Israeli forces stormed al-Dheisha refugee camp in Bethlehem and patrolled its streets, which provoked clashes with local youths.

Similar clashes broke out between Palestinian youths and Israeli soldiers in the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem.

Meanwhile, a horde of settlers attacked the western outskirts of Shuqba village, west of Ramallah, setting fire to two vehicles, damaging four others, and vandalizing two agricultural structures while Palestinian citizens were inside.

The settlers withdrew as Israeli forces simultaneously raided the same area of the village.



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