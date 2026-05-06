Importance of Ayat al-Kursi in Quran According to An Egyptian Scholar

ABNA24 - Sheikh Khaled Al-Jandi, a member of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Egypt, stated that the Throne Verse (Ayat al-Kursi) is the greatest (most important) verse in the Quran, although the entire Quran is the word of God.

Speaking on the program “Maybe They Will Be Aware” on the DMC satellite network, Sheikh Al-Jandi stated that acts of worship are not all of equal value, but there is a difference in their quality, Misri Al-Youm reported.

He added that the duty of a believer is not simply to do good deeds, but he must strive to do the best and most beautiful good deeds.

Al-Jandi explained that there is a common perception that needs to be corrected, which is that simply doing good deeds is enough, while what is required is choosing the best and most complete good deed.

Citing the verse “And follow the best of what has been revealed to you from your Lord” (Verse 55 of Surah Az-Zumar), he emphasized that this divine guidance, even in the text of the Quran itself, indicates a hierarchy of merit.

Al-Jandi emphasized that the entire Quran is the word of God and there is no room for falsehood in it, but some verses have a higher status than others.

The Throne Verse is the greatest verse in the Quran, although all verses are from God, he went on to say.

Verse 255 of Surah Al-Baqarah is known as The Throne Verse or Ayat al-Kursi.



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