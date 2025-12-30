Al-Abbas Holy Shrine staff conduct extensive cleaning around sacred courtyard

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Service Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine are carrying out washing and cleaning works around the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The work carried out by the cleaning staff of the department included cleaning and washing the streets and sidewalks surrounding the holy courtyard.

The work is part of the department's plan to maintain the cleanliness of the streets leading to the holy shrine and to present them at a level befitting their status and visitors.

The department is keen on completing the work without affecting the smooth flow of visitors or vehicles in the vicinity of the holy shrine.



