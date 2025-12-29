Al-Abbas Shrine preparing to hold tenth graduation ceremony for Iraqi university female students

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is preparing to hold the central ceremony for the graduation of Iraqi university female students in its tenth edition, with the participation of more than 5,000 students.

The ceremony is organized by the Women's Religious Schools Division of the Kafeel Schools, affiliated with the Office of the Religious Authority for Women's Affairs at the Holy Shrine, under the slogan "From the Light of Fatima (peace be upon her), we illuminate the world," with the participation of more than 5,000 female students from 14 Iraqi provinces.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, January 2, 2026, and its morning activities will include a series of events, such as taking the graduation oath in front of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), performing the Ziyarat, walking between the two holy shrines, and then performing the Ziyarat of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

As for the evening activities, they will be held at the Al-Ameed Educational Group and will include several speeches, honoring the families of the martyrs, and other segments.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine mobilizes the efforts of its various departments to participate in the success of the ceremony by providing logistical, organizational, medical, and artistic services, ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for the female students, and achieving the highest levels of organization and quality in the accompanying activities.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine aims, through the Al-Kafeel Girla ceremony, to celebrate university female students in a manner befitting their academic achievements, highlight their role in building society, and encourage them to continue their academic journey.



/129