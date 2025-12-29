Ben-Gvir pushes bill to restrict Muslim call to prayer

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel’s far-right security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, is pushing legislation in the Knesset that would impose heavy fines and grant police powers to confiscate equipment in order to restrict the Muslim call to prayer (Adhan) across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Media outlets reported on Sunday that the proposed bill would prohibit the installation or use of mosque loudspeakers without a permit in Palestinian cities, particularly in the territories occupied since 1948.

Unlike current procedures, permits would no longer be automatically issued but would instead require what the draft law calls “careful examination.”

If passed, the legislation would apply widely to areas under full Israeli control and occupation.

Ben-Gvir stated that the law would provide police with enforcement tools they currently lack.

The minister claimed that the Adhan negatively affects the quality of life and health of residents.

This move follows directives issued last year by Ben-Gvir ordering police to seize mosque loudspeakers used for the Adhan, under the pretext that the call to prayer “disturbs settlers.”

He also demanded fines in cases where confiscation of loudspeakers was not possible.

According to the proposal, operating mosque loudspeakers without a permit would result in a fine of 50,000 shekels, while violating permit conditions would carry a fine of 10,000 shekels.

Beyond financial penalties, the bill authorizes police to confiscate sound equipment on-site, allowing immediate seizure of mosque loudspeakers during enforcement actions.

In recent months, Ben-Gvir has provoked international outrage by repeatedly storming the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds.

Palestinian resistance groups have strongly condemned his statements about plans to establish a Jewish synagogue inside the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

These developments come as the Knesset prepares to vote on another bill introduced by Ben-Gvir that would permit the execution of Palestinian prisoners accused of planning or carrying out attacks.

Earlier this week, the minister also suggested building a prison for Palestinian detainees “surrounded by crocodiles.”

Channel 13 reported that the Israel Prison Service (IPS) is reviewing the proposal, which is said to be “intended to prevent jailbreaks.”

