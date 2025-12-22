  1. Home
Israeli Forces Kidnap Palestinians in Overnight West Bank Raids

22 December 2025 - 12:54
Source: Palestine Info
Israeli occupation forces kidnapped several Palestinians during raids across the West Bank, including four young men from Silwad and a child from Jenin. Two youths were beaten and injured in Jericho, while cars were seized in Qalqilya. The IOF also stormed other areas without reported arrests.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) carried out raids across the West Bank on Saturday night and Sunday dawn, during which several Palestinian citizens were kidnapped.

Local sources reported that four young men were taken from their homes in Silwad town, northeast of Ramallah.

The IOF also kidnapped another young man at a military checkpoint located between Silwad and Yabrud town.

In Jericho, Israeli soldiers raided a house in Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, beating and injuring two young men. Paramedics provided them with medical treatment.

In western Jenin, Israeli forces kidnapped both a young man and a child from Arqa village.

In Qalqilya, the IOF seized two vehicles from the al-Birin area of the city.

The IOF also stormed other areas of the West Bank, though no arrests were reported in those locations.

